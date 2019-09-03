Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shareholder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Increased Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Cut Stake by $822,150

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 53.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 21,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 61,518 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 40,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $99.44. About 95,472 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Adj EPS $6.60-Adj EPS $6.80; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $206.48. About 719,677 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 3,199 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 871 shares. Hussman Strategic holds 20,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation reported 0.01% stake. Braun Stacey holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 114,710 shares. Cambridge accumulated 6,773 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 9,766 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 37,743 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 31,416 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.09% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 43,475 shares. Hbk Investments Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1,948 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Company has 2.88 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management holds 11,860 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. 1,972 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,385 shares to 50,674 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 38,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,386 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercantil Bank Holding C Class A by 43,000 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royce Value Cf (NYSE:RVT) by 74,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Communication holds 201,072 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,539 shares. Avalon Asset Mngmt Lc reported 50,000 shares stake. Sabal Trust Communications holds 15,878 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney invested in 109,498 shares. The Virginia-based Chase Investment Counsel has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Metropolitan Life Communication Ny accumulated 109,039 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guardian Trust accumulated 789,567 shares. Michigan-based Ally Incorporated has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Golub Ltd Liability Corp has 4.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 246,219 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 2.9% or 714,235 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 20,046 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Cim Limited Com owns 54,664 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 125,713 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 138,985 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59 billion for 18.24 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.