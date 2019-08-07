Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Lifted Holding by $2.49 Million as Stock Declined; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Value Rose, Alliancebernstein LP Trimmed by $2.69 Million Its Position

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 108.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 18,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 35,421 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $109.17. About 740,320 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 107,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 369,605 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sio Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.29% or 35,421 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Ltd has 0.91% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 1,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudock Group Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 182 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 459,092 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication reported 1,100 shares. Missouri-based American Century has invested 0.15% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Cleararc Capital has invested 0.14% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0.11% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 0.11% stake. Asset invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). New York-based Braun Stacey Inc has invested 1.03% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Nuwave Llc holds 730 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 40,747 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors holds 0.06% or 13,199 shares in its portfolio.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,000 shares to 9,682 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Medical Systems Inc by 312,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,652 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Incyte (INCY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Run for Cover From Major Biotechs – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Loma Negra Compania Industrial, and Banco Macro SA Went Off to the Races on Thursday – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UBS Group to Restructure Pay for Corporate Center Staff – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Plummets After Radical Overhaul – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro SA — and 3 Other Argentine Stocks All Popped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $145.90 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.65% negative EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Princeton New Jersey by 26,920 shares to 92,940 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 468,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).