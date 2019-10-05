Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shareholder Korea Investment Has Cut Position by $1.24 Million as Share Price Declined; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Upped Holding in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by $1.09 Million as Share Price Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 108,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 127,458 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500.

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 197,392 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.85 million, down from 206,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.03. About 1.51M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) by 34,542 shares to 21,624 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income by 55,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,969 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $493.70 million for 10.94 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 14,000 shares to 90,100 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 116,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).