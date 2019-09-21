Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Cut Stake; Entercom Communications (ETM) Shareholder Weber Alan W Has Trimmed Position as Shares Declined

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 1.86M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 860,322 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $515.40 million for 11.87 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $357.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 98,400 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 31,000 shares to 801,993 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.73 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.