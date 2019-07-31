Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Lifted Position; Spc Financial Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) Raised by $374,855 as Stock Rose

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by 100.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 3,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.73. About 1.40M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Adj EPS $6.60-Adj EPS $6.80; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,265 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 14,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 2.74 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Enterprise Company by 27,205 shares to 1,395 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,193 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,675 shares to 288,066 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 2,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,499 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.