Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding Has Lifted by First Quadrant L P; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $5.41 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 15,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 228,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.92 million, up from 213,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $446.48. About 223,680 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 08/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Holding(s) in Company; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 07/05/2018 – Mexican leftist candidate has ‘affable’ meeting with BlackRock’s Fink; 24/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Privacy Policy; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Circular and Notice of General Meeting; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Net Asset Value(s); 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Research Update

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 208.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 14,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,326 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 6,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 830,964 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0.11% or 11.10 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% stake. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 9 shares stake. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Assetmark has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Verity Asset Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 2,520 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 32,243 shares. 8,167 were reported by Brinker Capital Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 43,244 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Comm accumulated 0.7% or 444,400 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.13% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Highlander Management Limited invested in 300 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 50 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 271,133 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 30 shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co The (NYSE:BA) by 1,616 shares to 6,171 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,194 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 1.32M shares to 20.88M shares, valued at $184.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 66,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.60M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 222,963 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Zeke Capital Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Century Cos accumulated 237,317 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corp owns 3,466 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 46,643 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Parametric Associate Lc reported 351,921 shares. 1,665 were reported by John G Ullman Associates. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 6,286 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lau Assoc Llc accumulated 976 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Lc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 3,514 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 24,281 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 0.8% or 28,884 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 1,611 shares. Appleton Inc Ma has 1,669 shares.

