Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding Has Increased by Origin Asset Management Llp; Caxton Associates LP Maintains Stake in Synovus Finl (SNV)

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 974.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 113,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 11,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 476,669 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 105,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.95. About 721,603 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.81M shares. Moreover, Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.58% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, Dubuque Savings Bank And Tru Company has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 50 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.47% or 29.14M shares. Enterprise Fin Service owns 3 shares. Leavell Invest Management holds 9,450 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 46,179 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Millennium Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 121,327 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 12 shares. 386,921 are owned by Pnc Ser Grp. 1.08 million were accumulated by Century Inc. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 488,562 shares. Product Partners Llc reported 79,500 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 86,221 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.55% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 560 shares to 4,499 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).