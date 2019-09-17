Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding Has Boosted by Tealwood Asset Management Inc; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Rose, Basswood Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $904,228

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 3,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 15,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 273,393 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 69,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 237,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 306,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 941,277 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 5,474 shares to 127,718 shares, valued at $17.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 135,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).