Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holder Sio Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $4.69 Million; Brandes Investment Partners LP Cut Stake in Fedex (FDX) as Market Valuation Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 101.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 36,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 71,521 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 35,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.03. About 1.51 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 2,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 21,922 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, down from 24,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (NYSE:CYD) by 125,762 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $21.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corp holds 0.07% or 3,742 shares. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cannell Peter B & Incorporated has invested 0.92% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Florida-based Finemark Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mcdaniel Terry & reported 3.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co owns 10,914 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 0.12% or 6,973 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 956,589 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 290 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 40 shares. Cambridge holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,805 shares. Johnson Group Inc Inc reported 12,410 shares stake. 10,063 are held by Estabrook Cap Mgmt. Jacobs & Co Ca holds 14,548 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $354,364 activity. Inglis John C had bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 846,547 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 14,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Harrow Health Inc.