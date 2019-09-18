Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Upped Its Stake; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Cut Position in Seagate Technology Plc Shs (STX) by $11.22 Million as Stock Value Declined

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc Shs (STX) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 238,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 405,820 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.12M, down from 644,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 3.77 million shares traded or 39.72% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 165.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 13,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 21,262 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 2.86M shares traded or 22.06% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 6,755 shares to 121,345 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 16,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,270 shares, and cut its stake in Market Vectors Tr Russia Etf.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Alexion Announces CFO Succession – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alexion down 4% premarket on diminished hopes for Amgen deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alexion Trades Lower Amid Amgen-Celgene News – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen’s KRAS Inhibitor Shows Response in Larger NSCLC Group – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: ALXN, SEEL, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Pdt Lc invested in 0.62% or 79,500 shares. Motco invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Leavell Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Daiwa Securities Gru has 0.01% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 11,560 shares. 11,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Legal General Grp Public Ltd has 1.28M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 0.1% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 3.28M shares. Thornburg Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Huntington Bancorporation has 1,664 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 230 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc reported 7,504 shares. Duncker Streett And Communication invested in 300 shares. 1,565 were reported by Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Bartlett Ltd reported 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seagate Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate Technology PLC Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (STX) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AAL, STX, NLSN – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 95,428 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $77.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V Com (NYSE:CLB) by 391,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 152,713 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 97,534 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability has 0.64% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 383,639 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Com. United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 334,183 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc), New York-based fund reported 7,983 shares. First Interstate Bancorp stated it has 643 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp has 28.38 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 258 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Lc holds 242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 18,999 shares. Rampart Mngmt Company Ltd Company owns 5,972 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Rech stated it has 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.2% or 370,100 shares.