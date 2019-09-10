Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Upped Position by $2.59 Million; Waterfront Capital Partners Holds Holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 79.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 365,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 823,450 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 458,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 586,119 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 105,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.38. About 1.28 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 26,204 shares, valued at $30.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 205,926 shares to 298,369 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 205,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,088 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.