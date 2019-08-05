Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.15 Million; Southern Company (SO) Share Price Rose While Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered Holding

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 19,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.54 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 3.46M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 15,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 150,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.30 million, down from 166,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 1.55 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,069 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 7,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital accumulated 0.21% or 1,786 shares. 111,443 are held by Prudential Public Limited Company. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Nomura has 5,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% or 14,560 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies Incorporated invested in 1.08M shares or 0.15% of the stock. 3,500 are held by Philadelphia Trust Commerce. 6,259 were reported by Bb&T Limited Liability Company. Da Davidson Com reported 2,235 shares stake. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Old Natl Bank In holds 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 1,512 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP has 62,357 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 1.21M shares. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.03% or 81,078 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $490.82 million for 12.63 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,358 are held by Capital Counsel. Hartford Financial Mngmt has 10,865 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 102,911 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Lbmc Inv Advisors reported 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 242,759 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank Of Newtown has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,169 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Phocas Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mercer Advisers holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William Il accumulated 61,784 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 5,961 shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 4,893 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. Another trade for 90,942 shares valued at $4.42M was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6.