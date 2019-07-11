Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holder Eulav Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $12.26 Million as Stock Value Rose; Patterson (PTEN) Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Lowered Holding by $2.57 Million as Shares Declined

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 90,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.80M, down from 348,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 668,868 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 183,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 470,450 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 653,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 698,029 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $446.69 million for 14.23 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com reported 250 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 9,770 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability reported 22,000 shares. Kwmg Llc owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems owns 40,426 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 400 shares. Pitcairn reported 2,508 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 444,281 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Cwm Ltd Liability Company stated it has 111 shares. Royal London Asset reported 90,158 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr accumulated 100 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 20,522 shares. Qs Ltd Llc accumulated 9,242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fred Alger Management accumulated 159,011 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 5,900 shares to 29,900 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 77,129 shares to 304,347 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 41,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability Corp reported 112,339 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 29,107 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 12,169 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 902,125 shares. Moreover, Parametric Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 184,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Lc owns 201,901 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.03% stake. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 267,341 shares. 28,888 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Penn Capital Mngmt Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 357,295 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.11% or 98,070 shares. Great Lakes Advsr holds 444,303 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).