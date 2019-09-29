Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holder Bender Robert & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Increased Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.55 Million

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 4,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 27,495 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, down from 31,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 1.52M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 14,594 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 1,648 are held by Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Eos Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% or 8,158 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 577,390 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,403 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service reported 27,025 shares. Dillon And reported 2.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Waters Parkerson Lc stated it has 44,328 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Communication Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Stadion Money Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 6,681 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.15% or 66,012 shares. Blair William And Communication Il invested in 110,092 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Bank & Trust accumulated 39,909 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) holds 193,348 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Sequent Asset has invested 0.76% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Odey Asset Management Group Inc Limited stated it has 18,898 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 358,164 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 10,068 shares stake. Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,520 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 1.56M shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc accumulated 4,460 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Trust reported 3,045 shares. 30,241 were reported by Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership. Moreover, Landscape Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 793,887 are owned by Sei Co. Calamos Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 649,223 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Thornburg Management reported 0.12% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $502.28 million for 10.91 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

