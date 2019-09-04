Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holder Adams Express Company Increased Its Stake by $5.33 Million; As Ansys (ANSS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $504,868

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 146,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.83 million, up from 107,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.54% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 6.29M shares traded or 187.53% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 2,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 63,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 66,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 533,123 shares traded or 21.01% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) by 23,900 shares to 17,100 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexion Wins EC Nod for Soliris in Nervous System Disorder – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Notch First Weekly Win of August in Mixed Trade – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ALXN – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag has 1.24 million shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 153,200 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 3 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 821 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pictet National Bank And Tru has 0.24% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 4,050 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 27,510 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited accumulated 80,163 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 9,977 shares or 0% of the stock. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 105,200 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 266,798 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Meeder Asset Management invested in 37,743 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 28,382 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability owns 1,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 15,983 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 38,116 shares stake. Amica Mutual Ins invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 4,400 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mgmt LP has invested 0.4% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Gam Ag holds 1,399 shares. Whittier Tru Company reported 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 110 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,301 shares. Aviva Public Limited has 31,459 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 87,817 shares stake. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 16,703 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 3,077 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 207 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi holds 1,345 shares.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ANSYS and Edge Case Research Transform Autonomous Vehicle Artificial Intelligence – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ANSYS Announces Record Q2 Financial Results Including Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, EPS and ACV – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AGI and ANSYS Collaboration Streamlines High-Speed Hypersonic Weapon Defense System Design and Integration – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.