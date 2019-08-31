Alexion Pharmaceutical (ALXN) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Upped Holding; Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $713,003 as Share Value Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. (ALXN) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 109,362 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, up from 106,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.17% or $11.41 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 8.20M shares traded or 286.70% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab); 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6,717 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 758,211 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $252.12 million for 45.09 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3,202 shares to 5,499 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

