Alexion Pharmaceutical (ALXN) Position Increased by Vigilant Capital Management Llc; 1607 Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (FMY) by $724,620 as Stock Price Were Volatile

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. (ALXN) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 4,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 113,829 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91M, up from 109,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 1.52M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (FMY) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 55,740 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 611,325 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54 million, up from 555,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 2,788 shares traded. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,419 shares to 125,320 shares, valued at $16.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,577 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY) by 133,306 shares to 67,304 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (NYSE:MMT) by 447,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,073 shares, and cut its stake in Neuberger Berman Muni Fd Inc (NBH).