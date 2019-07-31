Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFC Bancorp Ltd. (NYSE:MFCB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) and MFC Bancorp Ltd. (NYSE:MFCB). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 MFC Bancorp Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A 6.65 1.99

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alexco Resource Corp. and MFC Bancorp Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.3% -6.5% MFC Bancorp Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Risk and Volatility

Alexco Resource Corp. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.25. MFC Bancorp Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alexco Resource Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MFC Bancorp Ltd. are 3.7 and 3.3 respectively. MFC Bancorp Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexco Resource Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alexco Resource Corp. and MFC Bancorp Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 10.3%. Alexco Resource Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 7.2%. Comparatively, 20.9% are MFC Bancorp Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexco Resource Corp. 6.93% 8% -10.74% 27.06% -23.4% 14.91% MFC Bancorp Ltd. -11.03% 69.56% 98.65% 199.54% 110.75% 154.42%

For the past year Alexco Resource Corp. was less bullish than MFC Bancorp Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors MFC Bancorp Ltd. beats Alexco Resource Corp.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MFC Bancorp Ltd., an integrated merchant banking company, provides various financial services for corporations and institutions worldwide. The company specializes in markets that are not adequately addressed by traditional sources of supply and finance, with focus on providing solutions for small and medium sized enterprises. It offers forfaiting, factoring, bank guarantees, letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, bills of exchange, bills of lading, and promissory notes and forwarderÂ’s certificate of receipt facilities; purchase financing collateralized by the commodity; inventory financing collateralized by the inventory; sales financing; structured trade finance, including advisory in conjunction with export credit agencies, credit insurance companies, and third party banks; short term and long term financing; investment and acquisition financing; participation in syndication of loans or other debt instruments; suppliers and buyers credits; and payment services. MFC Bancorp Ltd. is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.