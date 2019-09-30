Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource Corp. 2 0.00 111.69M -0.03 0.00 United States Antimony Corporation 1 0.00 46.86M 0.01 80.56

In table 1 we can see Alexco Resource Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource Corp. 5,226,241,167.94% 0% 0% United States Antimony Corporation 7,304,754,481.68% 5.5% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Alexco Resource Corp.’s 0.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. United States Antimony Corporation’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexco Resource Corp. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, United States Antimony Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Alexco Resource Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United States Antimony Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alexco Resource Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 14.5% respectively. About 7.2% of Alexco Resource Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexco Resource Corp. -5.56% 53.15% 68.32% 58.88% 41.68% 80.87% United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25%

For the past year Alexco Resource Corp. has stronger performance than United States Antimony Corporation

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Alexco Resource Corp.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.