Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Had 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Jefferies downgraded the shares of HP in report on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight”. See Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $63.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $52.5000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $90.0000 75.0000

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $64.0000 60.0000

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $64 New Target: $56 Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $65 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Alexco Resource Corp.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 587,307 shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) has risen 41.68% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AXU News: 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss C$3.3M; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Alexco Resource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/03/2018 ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP AXR.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/04/2018 – ALEXCO ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER; 12/04/2018 – Alexco Resources Names Karen McMaster to Board; 10/04/2018 – Alexco Environmental Group and Colorado Legacy Land LLC Partner to Cleanup Legacy Uranium Mining and Processing Sites in Central Colorado; 29/05/2018 – Alexco Reminds Shareholders of Voting Cut-Off for Upcoming Shareholders Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 7,181 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). United Services Automobile Association reported 34,915 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 14,295 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 5,140 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel has 12,300 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 225,100 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership stated it has 407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Adirondack has invested 0.05% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 197,954 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Sei Invests holds 138,198 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.26 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

