Alexco Resource Corp. (AXR) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Tutor Perini Has 1.24 Sentiment

Analysts expect Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Alexco Resource Corp.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 46,400 shares traded. Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ AMREP Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXR); 09/03/2018 Amrep Short-Interest Ratio Rises 161% to 46 Days; 19/03/2018 – AMREP CORP – QTRLY REV $10.4 MLN VS $9.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Amrep Corp 3Q Rev $10.4M; 19/03/2018 – Amrep Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 35c

Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 72 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 58 decreased and sold stock positions in Tutor Perini Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 41.42 million shares, up from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tutor Perini Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 48 New Position: 24.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company has market cap of $169.54 million. The firm explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

More notable recent Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:AXR – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amrep Sells Its Palm Coast Fulfillment Services Business – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:AXR – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “How Environmental Remediation is Cleaning Up the Mining Industry | INN – Investing News Network” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Alexco Resource Corp. Commences 2019 Keno Hill Exploration Program and Advances Surface Capital Construction Program – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Tutor Perini Corporation’s (NYSE:TPC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Share Price Is Down 49% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Scenes from inaugural 3M Open: Golf, thunder and a big dose of branding (gallery) – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

The stock increased 3.07% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 226,181 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 5.91% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation for 285,053 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 384,533 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 1.7% invested in the company for 543,028 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 1.08% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,140 shares.

Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $715.82 million. It operates through three divisions: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. It has a 7.57 P/E ratio. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Analysts await Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. TPC’s profit will be $21.07 million for 8.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Tutor Perini Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4,300.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.49 million activity.