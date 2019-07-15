Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Boosted Position in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) as Shares Declined

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $145.31. About 354,169 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 47,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 160,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 2.24 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Bancorporation holds 0.06% or 11,000 shares. 361,810 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Connable Office invested 0.05% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 405,771 shares. Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 1.17% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 1,215 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments invested in 398,100 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 64,160 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 5.64M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 907,569 shares stake. Intll Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1,300 shares. 1.28M were reported by Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV) by 16,726 shares to 227,996 shares, valued at $64.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,831 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc owns 349,572 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company reported 30,600 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt owns 13,790 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 604,098 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 21,931 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,241 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank reported 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). New York-based Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 40,521 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Hartford Inv Mgmt Com accumulated 12,179 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 52 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 1,232 shares. Garland Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 33,215 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Farmers Merchants Inc reported 132 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1.89M shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. 5,000 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares with value of $660,150 were sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H. $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by Cunningham John H. CIRUZZI VINCENT had sold 6,621 shares worth $874,435. $659,600 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares were sold by Banks Jennifer.