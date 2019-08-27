Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Office. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 143 11.74 N/A 3.29 44.53 Liberty Property Trust 49 10.97 N/A 1.05 49.95

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Liberty Property Trust. Liberty Property Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Liberty Property Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liberty Property Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. Liberty Property Trust’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Liberty Property Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Liberty Property Trust 0 1 1 2.50

$144.25 is Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -2.03%. Liberty Property Trust on the other hand boasts of a $53 average price target and a 2.85% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Liberty Property Trust appears more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Liberty Property Trust are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 94.6% respectively. About 1.3% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Liberty Property Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 2.45% 2.21% 3.08% 13.14% 19.17% 27% Liberty Property Trust -1.17% 4.43% 5.08% 12.14% 24.76% 24.88%

For the past year Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. was more bullish than Liberty Property Trust.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. beats Liberty Property Trust.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. The company offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies. As of December 31, 2006, it had 159 properties, including 156 properties located in 9 states in the United States and 3 properties located in Canada. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.