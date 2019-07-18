Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Both Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) and Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) are REIT – Office companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 139 12.35 N/A 3.29 44.28 Digital Realty Trust Inc. 116 7.95 N/A 1.25 94.04

Demonstrates Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Digital Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Digital Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Digital Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.49 beta and it is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Digital Realty Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Digital Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s average target price is $134, while its potential downside is -6.85%. Digital Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $122.5 average target price and a 1.85% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Digital Realty Trust Inc. looks more robust than Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 0.05% are Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 4.12% 1.31% 8.2% 16.94% 14.62% 26.29% Digital Realty Trust Inc. -0.03% -3.49% 4.86% 6.35% 8.69% 10.41%

For the past year Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. has stronger performance than Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. The company offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies. As of December 31, 2006, it had 159 properties, including 156 properties located in 9 states in the United States and 3 properties located in Canada. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.