Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Reaches $155.43 High on Sep, 26; Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) Sentiment Is 1.18

The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) reached all time high today, Sep, 26 and still has $161.65 target or 4.00% above today’s $155.43 share price. This indicates more upside for the $17.63B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $161.65 PT is reached, the company will be worth $705.12 million more. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $155.43. About 162,719 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.54, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 13 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 11 sold and decreased their holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.05 million shares, up from 2.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. The company has market cap of $17.63 billion. The Company’s properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. It has a 44.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate has $16200 highest and $136 lowest target. $148.33’s average target is -4.57% below currents $155.43 stock price. Alexandria Real Estate had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ARE in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 137 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 580,522 shares. Wade G W Inc invested in 1,979 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 0.05% stake. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested 0.38% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Victory Inc owns 17,996 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ironsides Asset Llc has 2,470 shares. Duff And Phelps Mngmt reported 730,942 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 38 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 78,202 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Investment has invested 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Northern Corp holds 0.07% or 1.94M shares. Next Fincl Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 141 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc invested in 7,650 shares. Muzinich, New York-based fund reported 617 shares.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Bitcoin near three-month lows after tepid response to NYSE owner’s futures – Reuters” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 earnings per share, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.48M for 22.20 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Six Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Stockhouse” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity CEFs: 40%+ Swap Idea – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEF JCE: Should You Be Buying? – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form SC TO-I Nuveen Mortgage Opportun Filed by: Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “INTECH U.S. Managed Volatility Fund: Taking Humanity Out Of Investing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2016.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 4.94% of its portfolio in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund for 676,590 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 791,959 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 228,995 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 23,693 shares.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 38,194 shares traded. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $226.42 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.