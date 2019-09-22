Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Reaches $153.44 52-Week High; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Upped Eog Resources (EOG) Stake By $515,220

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired 5,540 shares as Eog Resources Inc. (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 704,437 shares with $65.63 million value, up from 698,897 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc. now has $47.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 2.79 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’

The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) hit a new 52-week high and has $165.72 target or 8.00% above today’s $153.44 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $17.40 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $165.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.39B more. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $153.44. About 587,787 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate has $16200 highest and $136 lowest target. $148.33’s average target is -3.33% below currents $153.44 stock price. Alexandria Real Estate had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.48 million for 21.92 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. The company has market cap of $17.40 billion. The Company’s properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. It has a 43.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 18.28M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.43% or 16,900 shares. First Trust Advsrs L P has 0.03% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Us Retail Bank De has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 703,745 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Llp holds 0% or 2,691 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Company invested in 51,817 shares. Alpine Glob Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,325 shares. Cls Ltd invested in 0% or 674 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 3,138 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 271,932 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has 469,700 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated owns 137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% or 5,833 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd stated it has 2,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 29.27% above currents $81 stock price. EOG Resources had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 29. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22.