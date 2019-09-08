Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Contrasting side by side

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 144 12.02 N/A 3.29 44.53 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 27 6.45 N/A 0.22 121.95

In table 1 we can see Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is $148.33, with potential downside of -3.12%. Meanwhile, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s consensus target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 5.32%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust seems more appealing than Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 89.7%. Insiders held 1.3% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 2.45% 2.21% 3.08% 13.14% 19.17% 27% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -2.67% 0.52% -4.19% 7.11% -9.41% 17.17%

For the past year Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. has stronger performance than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. The company offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies. As of December 31, 2006, it had 159 properties, including 156 properties located in 9 states in the United States and 3 properties located in Canada. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.