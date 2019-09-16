Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to pay $1.00 on Oct 15, 2019; Wesbanco (WSBC) Shorts Up By 33.75%

Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) had an increase of 33.75% in short interest. WSBC’s SI was 550,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.75% from 411,800 shares previously. With 154,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)’s short sellers to cover WSBC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 332,616 shares traded or 61.62% up from the average. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $378.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco 1Q EPS 76c; 25/05/2018 – Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Again Names WesBanco A Winner Of The Columbus Metro Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CO AND FARMERS CAPITAL BANK CORP; 02/05/2018 – WesBanco CEO and CFO to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 23/03/2018 – WesBanco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WesBanco Presenting at Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 70C

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) is expected to pay $1.00 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:ARE) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $1.00 dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s current price of $151.52 translates into 0.66% yield. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 4, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 483,631 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. The company has market cap of $17.19 billion. The Company’s properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. It has a 43.34 P/E ratio. The firm offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate has $16200 highest and $136 lowest target. $148.33’s average target is -2.11% below currents $151.52 stock price. Alexandria Real Estate had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 3,160 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 27,547 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 54 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 21,382 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 32,363 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 113,937 shares stake. 6,170 were accumulated by Johnson Invest Counsel. Chilton Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 6,450 shares. Carlson Cap Lp stated it has 78,855 shares. 7,015 were reported by Forward Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 267,215 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 321,716 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co accumulated 11,500 shares. Daiwa Secs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.78% or 7,796 shares.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding firm for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It operates in two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold WesBanco, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.74 million shares or 0.22% less from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Carroll Assoc has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). United Service Automobile Association accumulated 8,387 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 6,253 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 119,162 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1,319 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,513 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Blair William & Il has 18,110 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 7,806 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research invested 0% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 32,818 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 10,950 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 13,567 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 73,700 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

