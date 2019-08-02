Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Stake Raised by Hahn Capital Management Llc; Old National Bancorp Increases Stake in Ing Groep N V (ING)

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 159.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 26,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 43,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 16,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 7.21M shares traded or 138.56% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 04/05/2018 – ING SEES 10%-20% DROP IN COHESION FUNDS FOR POLAND IN EU BUDGET; 26/03/2018 – 2017 Pretty Good Year for Bank Says ING Australia CEO (Video); 30/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Tightens 10 Bps; 29/05/2018 – POLYUS PLZL POLYUS SIGNS $70M CREDIT LINE FROM ING; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio at 14.3%; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA `UNHAPPY’ ABOUT ING CEO SALARY PROPOSAL; 08/03/2018 – ING PUBLISHES 2017 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, PROXY MATERIALS; 13/03/2018 – ING COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN PAYVISION; 21/05/2018 – POLAND’S ING BANK TO BUY UNION INVESTMENT LOCAL UNIT: DGP; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 194,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78B, up from 193,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 625,362 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:HXL) by 7,543 shares to 512,611 shares, valued at $35.45B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:G) by 4,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,270 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:PXD).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $4.82 million activity. Shares for $1.30 million were sold by MARCUS JOEL S. Banks Jennifer sold $659,600 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. CIRUZZI VINCENT also sold $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8. Cunningham John H also sold $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Security Cap Management Incorporated has invested 3.82% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Dubuque Savings Bank And reported 113 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Ser has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 89,631 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 440,666 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Miles Cap invested 0.26% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.28% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 12,000 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 0% or 135 shares. Echo Street Ltd Company holds 0.8% or 285,326 shares in its portfolio. Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.7% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 13,892 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CORRECTION – inTEST Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,108 shares to 9,272 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,945 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).