Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Boosted Stake; Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose While Patten & Patten Trimmed Its Position

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 30,011 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, down from 31,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.57. About 1.22M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 194,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78 billion, up from 193,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $145.32. About 556,092 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% or 5,760 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 900 shares. 8,240 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. M&T Bancorp holds 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 8,726 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 30,600 shares. Kennedy Cap Inc invested 0.16% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Inc has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Millennium Ltd accumulated 351,994 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Alps Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,062 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 56,135 shares. Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,540 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 24,965 shares. 12,000 were reported by Assets Mgmt Ltd Co. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 0.2% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 10,537 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 483,304 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp (NYSE:EME) by 4,481 shares to 304,399 shares, valued at $22.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 69,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,650 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:JEC).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,892 shares to 111,233 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,749 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. 1,467 are held by Argent Tru. The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.24% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Piedmont Advisors Inc accumulated 22,110 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 366 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.36% stake. Bath Savings Trust Co stated it has 2.89% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.17% or 43,000 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 2,505 shares. Tru Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 11,238 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 0.04% or 1,693 shares.