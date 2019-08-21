Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $610,600 as Market Valuation Rose; Electron Capital Partners Cut Position in Firstenergy (FE) by $9.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 1.33 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR FIRSTENERGY’S OH UTILITIES; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Intends to Permanently Deactivate Two Nuclear Power Plants in Ohio and One in Pennsylvania; 27/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Outage; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Expects Investments to Support Projected Annual Adj EPS Growth of 6% to 8% Through 2021; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Constructive Talks Continue With Creditors; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Raising Stakes in Plea for Bailout of Nuclear, Coal; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Invest Up to $4.8 Billion From 2018-2021

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 31.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 9,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $148.53. About 196,855 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pro Inc invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moody Comml Bank Division reported 401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Central Bancorp & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 133 shares. 912 are owned by Mondrian Partners Limited. Creative Planning holds 35,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 3,800 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.4% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 313,563 shares. Jet Capital Investors LP holds 6.29% or 740,395 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 9,772 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 909 shares. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership holds 124,918 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Lc reported 200,819 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Ci Invests Inc holds 241,954 shares.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.43 million for 15.47 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Ltd holds 0.11% or 31,218 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communication reported 7,755 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 2,821 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust Company has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Mason Street Advsrs holds 0.05% or 16,082 shares. 7,415 were reported by Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 149,767 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 117,044 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 3,581 shares or 0% of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Ltd reported 1.26% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 9,656 shares. Vanguard reported 17.86 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 121,989 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 24,626 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Personal reported 1,667 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 43,201 shares to 414,238 shares, valued at $27.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

