Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Position Raised by Hahn Capital Management Llc; As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20M, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.15. About 712,166 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 194,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78B, up from 193,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.67. About 281,101 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:G) by 4,185 shares to 959,270 shares, valued at $33.75 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 6,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,913 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group (NYSE:CSL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H. The insider MARCUS JOEL S sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30 million. The insider CIRUZZI VINCENT sold $874,435. 5,000 shares were sold by Cunningham John H, worth $661,300 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 3.17 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 76,853 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 26 shares stake. Utah Retirement owns 24,626 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Blue Fin Incorporated, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,925 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 10,681 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 9,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.05% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Echo Street Capital Llc reported 285,326 shares. Tiaa Cref Management reported 0.04% stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Franklin Res invested in 0.01% or 157,860 shares.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $205.65M for 19.54 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.