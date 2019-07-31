Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Cut Its Position by $1.74 Million as Share Value Rose; Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Shares Declined While Endurant Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $1.45 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 12,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 906,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.18 million, down from 918,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $146.58. About 553,088 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 250,369 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 47.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Retrospective Study of the Effects of Ocular Acupuncture on Ocular Motor Nerve Palsy; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ocular Findings in Women With Primary Antiphospholipid Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCUL); 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal Photoreceptor Protection Data for MANF; 31/05/2018 – NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 08/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 1Q Loss/Shr 40c

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $4.82 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Banks Jennifer sold $659,600. $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H on Friday, February 8. Cunningham John H sold $661,300 worth of stock. MARCUS JOEL S sold $1.30M worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65,070 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $303.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) by 939,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp owns 75,486 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.14% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 56,894 shares. Invesco Limited owns 3.14M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 16,900 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Financial Corp has 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1,700 shares. 2,470 were reported by Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Oppenheimer reported 7,755 shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 10,966 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 220,175 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Blue reported 1,925 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Citigroup accumulated 146,452 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 0.25% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

