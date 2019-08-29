Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE) Holding Maintained by Copeland Capital Management Llc; Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Lifted Stake

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 7,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 53,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, up from 46,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $147.41. About 293,472 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 18,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 118,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 100,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 217,899 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23,329 shares to 13,837 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 17,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,513 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton holds 1,232 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 1,808 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,066 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Nomura Asset Communication Limited has invested 0.13% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 64,159 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Security Capital Research Mgmt reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 203,509 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0.16% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 112 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 349,572 shares. Ci accumulated 1.08M shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 127,529 shares to 73,189 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 235,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,374 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 62,806 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.2% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 385,243 shares. Grp Incorporated owns 32,499 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jennison Assocs owns 791,227 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Waddell And Reed holds 0.28% or 2.49M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 1,972 shares in its portfolio. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability holds 633,395 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,030 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 290,700 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Whittier holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.2% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).