Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $7.55 Million; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Rose, Rivulet Capital Has Cut Its Position by $19.83 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 53,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 684,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.58 million, down from 737,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $145.8. About 369,701 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 367,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.53M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.98 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 611,575 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. ARE’s profit will be $202.91M for 21.19 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 9,440 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.53% or 53,629 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv has invested 1.18% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Arrow Financial Corp holds 1,700 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 10,350 shares. North Star Inv Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 6,062 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Asset Mngmt One accumulated 281,753 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cibc Asset accumulated 0.01% or 9,117 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). First Limited Partnership reported 72,697 shares stake. Us Bank & Trust De reported 13,726 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.11% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 212,550 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. CIRUZZI VINCENT also sold $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 the insider Cunningham John H sold $661,300. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $659,600 was made by Banks Jennifer on Friday, February 8. MARCUS JOEL S sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30M.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.28 million shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $40.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 67,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.02 million for 10.52 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.