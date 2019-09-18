Alexandria Real Estate Eq (Reit) (ARE) Stock Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Has Increased Stake; Kimberly (KMB) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $373,996 as Share Price Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 42,502 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66 million, up from 39,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 765,654 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq Inc (Reit) (ARE) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.34 million, up from 886,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $151.82. About 225,673 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2.13% or 42,502 shares. Richard C Young & Ltd invested 2.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 168,496 shares. Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Massachusetts Financial Services Communications Ma holds 0.28% or 5.10 million shares. Qs Limited Com owns 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 65,537 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.46% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Northeast Inv holds 4,302 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Retirement Of Alabama reported 349,234 shares stake. Cambridge Research Advsr reported 0.08% stake. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 1,588 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 17.03 million shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $43.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 747,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,980 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

