Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Valuation Rose While Resolution Capital LTD Upped Holding by $2.50 Million; Polen Capital Management Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Has Cut by $203.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $152.43. About 430,199 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $169.81. About 855,244 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 266,458 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 301,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com reported 0.46% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.7% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). North American Mngmt owns 86,109 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 780 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 8,427 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Monarch reported 49,624 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Company has invested 1.51% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ironwood Invest Ltd invested in 0.51% or 3,946 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,514 shares in its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Investment Ltd Llc reported 1.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Welch Gru Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 1,863 shares in its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.21% or 777,854 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 26,659 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has 28,087 shares. Btim reported 697,697 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 10,966 shares. Systematic Management Lp holds 35,103 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 13,790 are held by Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Shelton Mngmt owns 1,232 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 8,443 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 720,017 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 4,236 shares. Smithfield holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 2,523 shares. Tcw stated it has 0.1% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,750 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fca Tx accumulated 1,850 shares. M&T National Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Amica Retiree Tru holds 3,306 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.