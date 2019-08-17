Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose While Salem Investment Counselors Lifted Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 31,725 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 25,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 640,650 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE)

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 5,300 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Bancorporation owns 2,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital, a Illinois-based fund reported 165,911 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Company has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa holds 40,051 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. American Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 39,859 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust Co reported 0.23% stake. Colony Group holds 1,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 431,382 were reported by Amer Century Companies. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 483,304 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 8,443 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Voya Investment Management Ltd accumulated 51,131 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 363,840 shares stake.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Flagstar Bancorp’s (NYSE:FBC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s (NYSE:ARE) 96% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging RPT Realty’s (NYSE:RPT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests stated it has 34,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chemical Retail Bank has 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 12,909 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.78% or 25,802 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc stated it has 6,509 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carderock Capital Mngmt holds 1.23% or 40,410 shares. Blair William And Comm Il holds 2.65 million shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 5,997 are owned by Howe Rusling. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8.74M shares. Meyer Handelman Co owns 76,594 shares. Ensemble Cap Management Lc holds 2.72% or 248,149 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Mngmt Lc has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 62,779 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 42 shares. Principal Gru stated it has 3.91M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,750 shares to 14,865 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,191 shares, and cut its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc.