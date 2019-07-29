Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Cut Holding by $355,000; Alibaba Group Holding LTD 0160 (BABA) Position Has Upped by Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $144.19. About 207,382 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (BABA) by 179.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 21,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,198 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 11,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 10.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 85,000 shares to 602,000 shares, valued at $53.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 48,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $4.82 million activity. Banks Jennifer also sold $659,600 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8. CIRUZZI VINCENT also sold $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8. $1.30 million worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by MARCUS JOEL S. On Monday, February 11 Cunningham John H sold $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 5,000 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 261,274 shares to 436,810 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 55,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,507 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB).

