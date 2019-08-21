Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Decreased Stake by $6.14 Million as Share Value Rose; Align Technology (ALGN) Market Value Declined While Polen Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 778,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708.56M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $176.39. About 591,589 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 43,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 103,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79M, down from 146,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $148.55. About 442,220 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,735 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Phocas Corporation holds 23,020 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability holds 5,575 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc owns 3,160 shares. Shelton Capital stated it has 1,232 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement reported 24,626 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 9,137 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 11.40 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,800 shares. Pggm reported 2.73 million shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 349,572 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Blue Finance Cap Inc has 0.14% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Chilton Mgmt invested in 7,540 shares. Adage Grp Inc Limited Com holds 0.05% or 141,100 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 317,939 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $995.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fincl Advisers Lc holds 22,843 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Regions Financial has 313 shares. Conning reported 0.01% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Cim Limited Com has invested 0.22% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Stephens Ar holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 38,031 shares. Invesco invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 6,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horan Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 100 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg accumulated 297,101 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 915 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Factory Mutual has 0.24% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

