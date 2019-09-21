Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holder Rothschild Asset Management Cut Position; Crawford Investment Counsel Boosted Cameco (CCJ) Stake by $462,500; Valuation Declined

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 112,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 135,238 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.08M, down from 247,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $153.44. About 587,787 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 46,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 232,081 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, up from 185,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.66M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 26,964 shares to 94,978 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 14,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,201 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 11,680 shares to 764,062 shares, valued at $46.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 10,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,229 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 267,215 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Stephens Ar stated it has 24,960 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated owns 228,798 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 9,223 shares. American Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Company reported 12,000 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 103,403 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 1,760 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hartford Management Co stated it has 12,280 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 109,148 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Motco has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 2.43 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Honeywell Inc owns 39,684 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 1.61 million shares. 1,733 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund.