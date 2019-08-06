Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose; Ar Asset Management Has Boosted Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) Position by $648,000 as Share Price Declined

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) by 172.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 51,195 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 18,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.31M shares traded or 21.03% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to take over U.S. mall operator GGP for $15.3 bln; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS TO BUY GGP FOR $9.25B; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – AGGREGATE CASH CONSIDERATION OF $9.25 BLN; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS: CASH PORTION FUNDED BY JV, DEBT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 45.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 9,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $144.28. About 480,548 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE)

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 1,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap World Investors reported 500,000 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). First Manhattan has 0.25% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 2.10M shares. Bamco Ny owns 892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier holds 0% or 1,534 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 3 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 302,905 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 878,619 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3.94 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 35,236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1,556 shares. 15,799 are owned by Northern Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Llc holds 11,416 shares. Moreover, Amer Interest Gp has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 39,859 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 0.07% stake. 2,743 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Personal Capital Advsrs has 1,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 87 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 10,350 shares. Westwood Holdings Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 1% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 281,753 were accumulated by Asset One Limited. The California-based Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Utah Retirement holds 24,626 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 10,537 shares. Capital Growth Mgmt LP has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Nomura holds 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 16,294 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 74,970 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 10,100 shares to 26,430 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 148,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.52 million activity. The insider Banks Jennifer sold 5,000 shares worth $659,600. 10,000 shares were sold by MARCUS JOEL S, worth $1.30M on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $661,300 were sold by Cunningham John H. CIRUZZI VINCENT sold 6,621 shares worth $874,435.