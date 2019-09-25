Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holder Green Street Investors Has Decreased Holding by $2.89 Million; Webster Bank Decreased Its Holding in International Paper Co (IP) as Stock Price Declined

Webster Bank decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 92.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 595 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26,000, down from 7,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 1.39M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 35.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 37,566 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30M, down from 58,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $153.69. About 161,743 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.48M for 21.96 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.26 million for 10.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.