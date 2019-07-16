Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holder Global Endowment Management LP Has Lowered Position by $482,800; Stonehill Capital Management Has Raised Position in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) as Market Valuation Declined

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143.04. About 479,837 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 532,205 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE)

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,500 shares to 27,750 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 165,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. Banks Jennifer had sold 5,000 shares worth $659,600 on Friday, February 8. 6,621 shares were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT, worth $874,435. $1.30 million worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by MARCUS JOEL S on Thursday, February 7. RICHARDSON JAMES H also sold $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. ARE’s profit will be $202.90 million for 20.79 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.58% EPS growth.

