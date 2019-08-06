Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Stock “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup; The TP Given is $162.0000; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

In analysts report issued to investors and clients on Tuesday morning, Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) stock “Buy” was kept by Analysts at Citigroup. They currently have a $162.0000 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s last stock price.

Among 7 analysts covering BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. BJ’s Restaurants had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) rating on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $43 target. The stock of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Maxim Group. See BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,294 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Pension owns 132,863 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp reported 107,871 shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Management Us invested in 0.38% or 247,277 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.08% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 7.21M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 1.55M shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.17% or 112,100 shares. Wade G W & owns 1,973 shares. Arrow Fin Corp has 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 462,351 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Profund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 7,513 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 21,931 shares. International Group Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 39,859 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 3,380 shares stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.52 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $661,300 were sold by Cunningham John H on Monday, February 11. RICHARDSON JAMES H had sold 5,000 shares worth $660,150. Shares for $1.30M were sold by MARCUS JOEL S on Thursday, February 7. 6,621 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares with value of $874,435 were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT. 5,000 shares valued at $659,600 were sold by Banks Jennifer on Friday, February 8.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $142.67. About 768,623 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER

Among 2 analysts covering Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alexandria Equities has $136 highest and $132 lowest target. $134’s average target is -6.08% below currents $142.67 stock price. Alexandria Equities had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $136 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. , an S&P 500?? company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $16.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 28.6 million square feet, as of September 30, 2017. The company has market cap of $16.18 billion. The asset base in North America includes 20.6 million RSF of operating properties, including 1.5 million RSF of development and redevelopment of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction. It has a 40.81 P/E ratio. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 8.0 million SF of future development projects, including 1.1 million SF of near-term projects undergoing marketing for lease and pre-construction activities and 3.3 million SF of intermediate-term development projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold BJ's Restaurants, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us reported 628,789 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Shine Investment Advisory accumulated 84 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 16,282 shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 12,677 shares. 9,792 are held by Numerixs Investment Techs. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 32,516 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 542,047 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co invested in 10,158 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager L P owns 25,853 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 28,240 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Assetmark has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Leuthold Lc reported 0.26% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

The stock decreased 4.40% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 491,503 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q REV. $278.5M, EST. $274.1M; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $12.8B VS. $12.5B; 20/04/2018 – Leonard Green, CVC Partners to Take BJ’s Wholesale Club Public; 22/05/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Hagerstown, Maryland; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB – LAURA SEN HAS ANNOUNCED HER RETIREMENT FROM BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES FOR IPO; 17/05/2018 – CVC-Backed BJ’s Wholesale Club Files for U.S. Public Offering; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB SAYS LAURA SEN TO RETIRE FROM BOARD

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $765.30 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 17.3 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, the firm owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.