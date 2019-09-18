Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Holder Eii Capital Management Has Upped Position by $738,840; Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Boosted Regency Ctrs (REG) Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.04M, up from 515,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 840,597 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 5,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 20,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 15,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $153.92. About 425,834 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 85,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Lc holds 3.12% or 2.22M shares. Css Ltd Il invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). California-based Phocas Financial has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 223,406 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 644,979 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 38,938 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 90,199 shares. Aviva Plc invested in 89,266 shares. Ent Serv invested 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). 79,817 are held by Balyasny Asset Limited. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 18,631 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 13,513 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 340,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. (NYSE:ITUB).

