Alexandria Capital Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $707,070; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Upped by $613,665 Its Holding

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 21,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60 million shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 5,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 64,425 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 59,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 3,727 shares to 47,820 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,181 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley holds 0.26% or 9,645 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corp holds 4,050 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 15,770 shares. Regent Invest Limited Liability holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,083 shares. 52,293 are owned by Ghp Invest. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 9.91 million shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 264,728 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Co has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com owns 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 218,679 shares. Country Tru Bankshares holds 1.89% or 382,550 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc invested in 0.73% or 108,575 shares. Joel Isaacson Communication Ltd Llc has 20,636 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 9.20M shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Affinity Invest Advsr Llc invested in 120,689 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Atria Lc invested 0.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 3.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kames Capital Public Ltd Co accumulated 2.56% or 765,539 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested in 2.37% or 5,673 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 260,904 shares. Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Benedict Advisors Inc has invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Georgia-based Narwhal Cap has invested 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Punch And Assoc Invest Mgmt reported 103,978 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. 152,538 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund. First Quadrant LP Ca has 3.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

