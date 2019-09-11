Alexandria Capital Trimmed Aes (AES) Stake by $333,450; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Louisiana Pac (LPX) Holding by $15.65 Million; Shares Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 2.62M shares traded or 40.14% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 18,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 212,083 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 230,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 5.75M shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 18,523 shares to 135,132 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $254.76M for 10.23 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Shields Communication Lc, a New York-based fund reported 340,786 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% stake. Avalon Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.47% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Carroll Financial Associate Inc owns 16 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 526,809 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 216,934 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Miller Howard Invests Incorporated New York accumulated 3.60M shares. First Trust Co accumulated 85,678 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 2.34 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset accumulated 754,300 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hudson Valley Advsr Adv reported 96,367 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 321,666 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 251,991 shares to 166,612 shares, valued at $21.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 195,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,263 shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 36,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 29,434 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership owns 33,027 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 209,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,841 were accumulated by First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division. 10,114 are held by Convergence Inv Ptnrs Llc. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 40,507 shares. Moreover, Captrust Finance Advsrs has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Sei stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 4.90 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 133,072 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 71,998 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust accumulated 0% or 130 shares.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Hurricane Dorian May Generate a Rally in Oriented Strand Board Prices – BMO (OSB) (LPX) – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.