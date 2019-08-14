Alexandria Capital Trimmed Aes (AES) Position by $333,450 as Share Value Declined; Viacom New (VIAB) Share Value Rose While Permit Capital Raised by $700,000 Its Holding

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.17% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 15.31 million shares traded or 307.03% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 10/05/2018 – Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, Airing Sunday,; 09/04/2018 – Viacom wants CBS to raise bid by $2.8bn; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Viacom’s Hidden Charms May Tempt CBS — Heard on the Street; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 26/03/2018 – Viacom To Make Investment in Day Zero Productions

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 18,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 212,083 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 230,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 4.45M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 36,114 shares to 252,119 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

