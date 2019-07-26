Alexandria Capital Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose; As Exelon Corp. (EXC) Stock Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Has Boosted Holding by $992,800

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp. (EXC) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 19,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,950 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 71,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 8.87 million shares traded or 72.59% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 2,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,181 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, down from 38,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $290.59. About 1.17 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 294,388 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $228.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 106,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Group Inc has 326,418 shares. Conning Incorporated owns 29,818 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Art Advisors Llc reported 132,165 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 195,204 shares. Community Natl Bank Na stated it has 47,895 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd has 1.82% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd stated it has 6,986 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sound Shore Management Ct reported 2.45 million shares. 9,464 are owned by Fincl Consulate Incorporated. World Invsts reported 1.71M shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Company holds 4,025 shares. Alps Advsr reported 20,822 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Blackrock Inc owns 72.23M shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

